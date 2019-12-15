Badminton BWF World Tour Finals: Kento Momota Caps Stellar 2019 With 11th Title

December 15, 2019
Kento Momota defeated Anthony Sinsisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the Badminton BWF World Tour Finals 2019, with the Japanese having lifted already 10 titles this year.

PTI 15 December 2019
Japan's Kento Momota poses with his trophy after winning in the men's singles badminton match against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at the World Tour Finals.
AP
2019-12-15T15:12:20+0530

World number one Kento Momota fought back from a game down to win his 11th badminton title of the year on Sunday with victory at the BWF World Tour Finals.

The Japanese had lifted 10 titles in a remarkable 2019 while opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting had won none prior to their final in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The eighth-ranked Indonesian pushed the hot favourite all the way before Momota prevailed 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in 87 high-quality minutes at the season-ending showpiece.

The 23-year-old Ginting has now tasted defeat in all five of his finals this year.

Momota was 12-5 down in the deciding third game and facing a shock defeat.

But the 25-year-old, the reigning two-time world champion, surged back. Ginting was trailing 17-14 when he called the doctor on court for treatment on his right foot.

The fading Indonesian continued, but Momota rammed home his advantage to seal a stellar season in style.

