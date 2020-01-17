ATK Vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

A merger announcement with the century-old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash on Saturday.

This will be ATK's first match after the merger announcement and the team will look to play with renewed vigour and return to winning ways. ATK had suffered their first defeat at home, going down to Kerala Blasters 0-1 in an ill-tempered clash in their last outing at the Salt Lake Stadium. ATK are now at third place, three points behind table leaders FC Goa.

ATK cannot afford to lose again as the race for the top spot has intensified with an AFC Champions League main round spot in the next season up for grabs for the table-toppers.

FC Goa, on the other hand, wear a settled look as they bounced back after their defeat to Bengaluru FC by blanking NorthEast United FC 2-0 at home in their last match.

In the first leg, FC Goa defeated ATK 2-1 and their Spanish gaffer Sergio Lobera will hope that they continue the momentum without showing any complacency.

When is ATK Vs FC Goa match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

ATK Vs FC Goa match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 18 (Saturday).

What time will ATK Vs FC Goa match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

ATK Vs FC Goa match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.

Where is ATK Vs FC Goa match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

ATK Vs FC Goa match is being played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

How to watch ATK Vs FC Goa match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast ATK Vs FC Goa match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online ATK Vs FC Goa match?

The live streaming of ATK Vs FC Goa will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.