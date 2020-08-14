August 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Alexander-Arnold Beats Manchester United Trio To Young Player Of The Season Award

Alexander-Arnold Beats Manchester United Trio To Young Player Of The Season Award

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title triumph and has been voted the division's best young player

Omnisport 14 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Alexander-Arnold Beats Manchester United Trio To Young Player Of The Season Award
Trent Alexander-Arnold
File Photo
Alexander-Arnold Beats Manchester United Trio To Young Player Of The Season Award
outlookindia.com
2020-08-14T17:30:44+05:30

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen off competition from a trio of Manchester United players to be crowned the Premier League's Young Player of the Season. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old scored four goals and set up 13 more in a brilliant 2019-20 campaign that saw Liverpool end their 30-year wait for top-flight success.

Alexander-Arnold also helped the champions keep 12 clean sheets and saw off competition from United's Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for the award.

READ: Who Is Liverpool's Player Of The Season?

Chelsea pair Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were also nominated for the inaugural prize, as was Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson.

The award is for players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the 2019-20 season and is voted for by fans. 

Alexander-Arnold is also in contention to win the Premier League Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy, Nick Pope and Danny Ings.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus-forced Break Has Made It Difficult For Wrestlers To Qualify For Olympics: Bajrang Punia

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Liverpool Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×