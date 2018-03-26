The Website
26 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:16 pm National News Analysis

Smriti Irani Takes 'Chota Bheem' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Mocks Congress For Deleting Its App

'Even the cartoon character knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don't tantamount to snooping,' said Smriti Irani
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-26T15:17:23+0530

The Twitter war between the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated on Monday after Union Minister Smriti Irani tore into Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi for cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi over NaMo app.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Irani mocked at the Congress president with Chhota Bheem jibe and said that even the cartoon character, "knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don't tantamount to snooping."

This comes after Rahul fired a fresh salvo at the Prime Minister and equated him the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians."

Earlier today, Rahul, in a tweet, alleged that the NaMo app secretly records the user's location, audio, video, contact information and other personal data.

"Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP," Rahul tweeted.

Smriti Irani Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi BJP Congress National News Analysis

