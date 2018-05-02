The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 May 2018 Last Updated at 7:34 pm National

RSS Defamation Case: Court Ask Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 12

Outlook Web Bureau
RSS Defamation Case: Court Ask Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 12
File Photo
RSS Defamation Case: Court Ask Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 12
outlookindia.com
2018-05-02T19:35:41+0530

A Bhiwandi Court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 12 in a defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi on April 23 did not appear before Bhiwandi Court in regards to the same case. His lawyer had filed an application for exemption.

On January 17, Bhiwandi Court had ordered Gandhi to be present in court on April 23 for framing of charges against him for saying "RSS people killed Gandhi".

Advertisement opens in new window

On the same day, the court had allowed Gandhi an exemption from the court on an application presented by his lawyer and had set April 23 as a new date for him as he did not appear before the court on that day.

A local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, had filed the case against Gandhi for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014, that the right-wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi had in September 2016, withdrew his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case and said he would face the trial.

He expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi - New Delhi Crime Law & Legal Congress RSS National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : HC Asks JNU Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Not to Take Charge of Hostels Housing Women
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters