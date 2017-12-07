Rahul Gandhi Asks Mani Shankar Aiyar To Apologise For His 'Neech' Comment Against Modi

Would-be Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise for calling Narendra Modi a 'neech admi', saying he does not appreciate the 'tone and the language' used to address the Prime Minister.

"BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Aiyar had Thursday called the PM a 'neech aadmi (deplorable man) in response to the PM's speech at the inauguration Ambedkar International Centre where he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's comment on being a Shiva devotee and said some parties talked more of Baba Bhole (Lord Shiva) than Babasaheb.

The BJP and the Prime Minister were quick to respond to Aiyar's statement, calling it a 'Mughalayi' mindset.