MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Brother-In-Law Joins Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani on Saturday joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in the central state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 59, has been chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for three consecutive terms; that is nearly 13 years at the helm of affairs in India’s second largest-state.

Brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, Masani, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Masani, was said to be peeved at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for denying him a ticket for the Assembly polls. Reportedly, he wanted to contest from Waraseoni in Balaghat district from where the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Yogendra Nirmal.

"BJP is now all about dynasty and nepotism. Most of the candidates fielded by BJP are sons and daughters of MLAs or MPs. Those who work for the party are being neglected for the sake of dynasty politics," he said.

Masani, flayed the Chouhan-led BJP government in the state and said it was time for the Congress to come to power in Madhya Pradesh.

"Rising unemployment and lack of industry are two major problems in the state and the Chouhan government has done nothing all these years," he added.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will have a single phase polling on November 28.

(IANS)