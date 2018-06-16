The Website
16 June 2018 Last Updated at 9:16 am National

'Modi Busy Doing Squats While Innocent People Are Being Killed': Azam Khan Over Shujaat Bukhari, Aurangzeb Killings

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video and said he is busy doing squats while innocent people are being killed.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said that at a time when innocent people, journalists and jawans are being brutally murdered, the Prime Minister is busy performing several yoga asanas.

"Sena ke jawan ki hatya, patrakar ki hatya, imandaar ki, majdoor ki, chhatra ki hatya sab peeche reh gaye. Pehle fitness kariye...Udhar jawan maare ja rahe theyy aur desh ke Pradhanmantri dand-baithak laga rahe theyy...Pradhanmantri fit desh unfit" (Murder of soldier, journalist, labour and honest students have been left behind, first comes fitness. Here, nation's soldiers were killed and the prime minister was doing squats. Prime Minister is fit...but country is unfit.)

Khan's statement comes a day after veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Syed Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar.

The same day, bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was recovered from Gusoo area.

ANI

