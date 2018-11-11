This particular fixture in the English Premier League, between two of England's biggest clubs, is one of the most keenly followed derbies in the world.

In the season's first Manchester derby, league leaders Manchester City can ensure that Manchester United's recent revival is short-lived by opening up a 12-point gap on their local rivals.

The champions hold just a two-point lead over Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table but have looked relentless in recent weeks and shown no sign of a slip in standards from their record-breaking 100-point Premier League campaign of last season, scoring 12 times in their last two outings alone.

One of precious few blemishes from the last term, though, was blowing the chance to claim the title by beating United at the Etihad as City threw away a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2.

That result only marginally stemmed the tide in the power shift across Manchester towards City since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. And United have failed to finish above City in the league since, and are already nine points behind the leaders.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

What is it?

This is the Premier League derby between Manchester City and Manchester United.

When is it?

The match takes place today (November 11 (Sunday).

What time is kick-off?

It will begin at 10:00 PM IST (4.30 PM Local time)

Where is the venue of the match?

The match is being played at Etihad Stadium (City of Manchester Stadium), in Manchester.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live in India on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

Is Live Streaming service available?

It's available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

Who will conduct the match?

Anthony Taylor will be the match referee.

What is the head-to-head record in the league?

United still lead the head-to-head record in the league, winning 21 times as against City's 18. Eight matches ended in draws.

But in the recent past, City have established themselves as the favourites, of course, since the retirement of Ferguson.

Possible XIs:

City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero

United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Martial, Sanchez

League Positions:

City: 1st (P-11,W-9, D-2, L-0, P-29, GD-33:4)

United: 8th (P-11,W-6,D-2,L-3, P-20, DG-19:18)

League Positions: