﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kerala Local Body Bypolls: Despite Frenzied Protests In Sabarimala, BJP Bags Two, Left Wins Big

Kerala Local Body Bypolls: Despite Frenzied Protests In Sabarimala, BJP Bags Two, Left Wins Big

The November 29 bypolls were held in 27 panchayats, five block panchayats, six municipalities and one corporation spread across 14 districts that had fallen vacant due to various reasons.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 December 2018
Kerala Local Body Bypolls: Despite Frenzied Protests In Sabarimala, BJP Bags Two, Left Wins Big
File Photo
Kerala Local Body Bypolls: Despite Frenzied Protests In Sabarimala, BJP Bags Two, Left Wins Big
outlookindia.com
2018-12-01T16:34:54+0530
Related Stories

In Kerela local bodies bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday failed to make political dividends as expected and got only two seats of the total 39 seats.

This was a major defeat for the BJP, which has led frenzied protests over the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala bagged 21  and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) came second with 12 seats.

The November 29 bypolls were held in 27 panchayats, five block panchayats, six municipalities and one corporation spread across 14 districts that had fallen vacant due to various reasons.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, returned two candidates, while independents won two seats.

The UDF, however, lost five wards but was able to wrest four different wards from other parties.

One of its candidates in Pathanamthitta municipality was defeated by a rebel Congress candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala BJP CPI(M) By-election / Bypoll Sabarimala Sabarimala Temple Sabarimala Issue National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Caste System Didn't Exist During Ramayana: Satyapal Singh On Yogi's Dalit Hanuman Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters