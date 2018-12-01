Kerala Local Body Bypolls: Despite Frenzied Protests In Sabarimala, BJP Bags Two, Left Wins Big

In Kerela local bodies bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday failed to make political dividends as expected and got only two seats of the total 39 seats.

This was a major defeat for the BJP, which has led frenzied protests over the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala bagged 21 and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) came second with 12 seats.

The November 29 bypolls were held in 27 panchayats, five block panchayats, six municipalities and one corporation spread across 14 districts that had fallen vacant due to various reasons.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, returned two candidates, while independents won two seats.

The UDF, however, lost five wards but was able to wrest four different wards from other parties.

One of its candidates in Pathanamthitta municipality was defeated by a rebel Congress candidate.

