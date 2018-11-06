Karnataka By-Election Results: Counting Of Votes Begins For 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly Seats

﻿
The Congress and JD(S) have allied together to fight the BJP in the by-polls that would be a testing ground for the alliance before 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2018
PTI Photo (File)
2018-11-06T08:28:40+0530

The results for three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka that Saturday went to the bypolls, will be declared today. 

The results are being seen as a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition.

The constituencies that went to polls on November 3 are Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Jhamkandi. An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies.

A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, police officials said.

Police have been deployed around the counting centres and strongrooms where the EVMs are placed, they said.

The bypoll results will determine the fate of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra and former Chief Minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa and others.

With inputs from agencies

