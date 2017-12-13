The Website
13 December 2017 Last Updated at 2:34 pm National News Analysis

Jammu And Kashmir: Hopes Fade For Finding Alive Missing Army Soldiers In Avalanche

Fast receding as blizzard-like conditions are hampering search and rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Outlook Web Bureau
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
According to the recent development, hopes of finding alive the five army soldiers, who went missing following heavy snowfall along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, are fast receding as blizzard-like conditions are hampering search and rescue operations.

Two soldiers slipped down a mountain slope in Naugam sector of Kupwara district while three others went missing from a forward post in Kanzalwan sub-sector of Gurez in Bandipora district during heavy snowfall on Tuesday.

An Army porter is missing since Monday after he came under an avalanche at Tulail in Gurez sector.

"The search and rescue operations have been going on intermittently since yesterday both in Naugam and Gurez areas but so far we have not been able to locate the missing soldiers," an Army official said today.

He said blizzard-like weather conditions caused by heavy snowfall were hampering rescue operations.

PTI

