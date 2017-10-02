Indian Army Kills Four Infiltrators In North Kashmir

The Indian Army Monday killed four infiltrates at two different sectors in north Kashmir along the Line of Control.

The Army said it foiled two infiltration bids in frontier districts of Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

According to Srinagar based defence spokesman, the army killed two infiltrating militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara on Monday afternoon. He said earlier two militants were killed in Rampur sector of Baramulla district. “Search operations have been going on,” the spokesperson said.