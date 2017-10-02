The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 October 2017 Last Updated at 7:30 pm National Reportage

Indian Army Kills Four Infiltrators In North Kashmir

The Army said it foiled two infiltration bids in frontier districts of Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir.
Outlook Web Bureau
Indian Army Kills Four Infiltrators In North Kashmir
Representative Image-File
Indian Army Kills Four Infiltrators In North Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2017-10-02T19:32:24+0530

The Indian Army Monday killed four infiltrates at two different sectors in north Kashmir along the Line of Control. 

The Army said it foiled two infiltration bids in frontier districts of Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

According to Srinagar based defence spokesman, the army killed two infiltrating militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara on Monday afternoon. He said earlier two militants were killed in Rampur sector of Baramulla district.    “Search operations have been going on,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indo-Pak Border Border Indian Army National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Dinakaran Booked For Distribution Of Pamphlets With 'Derogatory Remarks' Against Modi, Palaniswami
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters