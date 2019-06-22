US-Iran Tensions: Indian Airlines To Avoid Iranian Airspace, Says DGCA

﻿
On Thursday, Iran shot down a US military drone in its airspace, following which the FAA had warned that there is a possibility that commercial aircraft can be mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2019
Representational Image
File Photo
2019-06-22T17:20:20+0530
India's aviation regulator DGCA Saturday said Indian airlines have decided to avoid the "affected part of the Iranian airspace" and reroute their flight "suitably" in view of the rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

On Friday, the American aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating "in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions".

"All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably," the DGCA said on Twitter.

Consequently, major airlines around the world have already rerouted their aircraft.

PTI

