November 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SC Judge Inaugurates Commission To Provide Compensation To Delhi Riots Victims

SC Judge Inaugurates Commission To Provide Compensation To Delhi Riots Victims

The Commission will look into compensation claims by northeast Delhi riot victims

PTI 21 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SC Judge Inaugurates Commission To Provide Compensation To Delhi Riots Victims
Representational Image
PTI
SC Judge Inaugurates Commission To Provide Compensation To Delhi Riots Victims
outlookindia.com
2020-11-21T19:32:33+05:30

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) for providing compensation to victims of the communal violence that took place in February.

Justice Kant inaugurated the Commission online and said in a statement that justice to victims of the riot was the need of the hour.

"Justice to the riot victim is the need of the hour. Riot victims must be compensated with promptitude. To achieve this objective, I wish this commission (NEDRCC) all the very best," Justice Kant said in the statement.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

There are about 750 cases registered in northeast Delhi and around 1,200 persons have been arrested in matters related to the riot.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Editor’s Guild A Cozy Club, Don’t Want To Be Part Of Toothless Body: Patricia Mukhim

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi delhi riots delhi riots 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos