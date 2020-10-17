PM Modi Reviews Vaccine Delivery Plan, Seeks 'Speedy Access'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country. While addressing a meeting, he spoke about arrangements to distribute the coronavirus vaccine - when one is finally made available.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister, Shri Harsh Vardhan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, senior scientists, officers of PMO, and other departments of Government of India.

PM Modi called for "speedy access" to the vaccine for all members of the population. He also directed officials to keep in mind the "geographical span and diversity of the country" when planning delivery logistics.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry had reported an "unprecedented" achievement with the active COVID-19 cases in India going down to 8 lakh for the first time in two months

This was the second such meeting that the Prime Minister has led in the past 48 hours.

According to the PMO, three potential vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, of which two are in Phase II and the other is in Phase III.

PM Modi also appealed to people to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times when in public and asked that restraint be maintained, particularly during the forthcoming festive season.

India has recorded over 74 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in China's Wuhan in December last year.

