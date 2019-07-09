‘No Longer Acceptable’: Donald Trump Attacks India Over Tariffs

﻿
Trump's comment came days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan where the two leaders aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
US President Donald Trump
File Photo
2019-07-09T19:54:16+0530

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has called Indian imposed tariffs on American products as "no longer acceptable".

Denouncing the move by India he wrote,

Earlier last month, the US removed India from the General System of Preference (GSP)-that allowed India the benefit of concessional or zero duty exports to the US-saying India failed to assure America “equitable and reasonable access to the (its) markets.” 

Following this, India, in a retaliatory move, imposed a counter tariff on American products, which has prompted the current reaction from Trump.

President Donald Trump had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan where the two leaders had aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes and agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out the issues.

Trump, a chief proponent of 'America First' policy, who prefers trade protectionism over globalisation, has ironically on occasions, criticized India as "tariff king" for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

(With inputs from PTI)

