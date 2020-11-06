‘Mark Yourself Safe From BJP’: TMC’s Digital Campaign Gets Nearly 8 Lakh Response In Two Weeks

West Bengal’s ruling party, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), has launched an online campaign asking people to ‘mark’ themselves ‘safe from the BJP’, which is hoping to topple chief minister Banerjee’s regime in the Assembly elections due next year.

The campaign titled ‘mark yourself safe from the BJP’ has received 7.8 lakh response in less than two weeks, according to a website that the TMC has recently launched to highlight the wrongdoings in the states ruled by the BJP and also at the level of the central government.

“Are you against hate? Click and mark yourself safe from the BJP,” says one element on the website.

Other questions include “are you against the curtailment of personal freedom?”, “Do you oppose divisive politics?” and “Will you speak up against autocracy?”

Senior TMC leaders, including ministers and MPs, are asking these questions from their social media profile and urging people to click the web link. The website is in three languages, Bengali, English, and Hindu.

Incidentally, the BJP is also running a campaign named ‘Save Bengal’, involving mostly Bengalis living outside the state, since 2017. Members of this campaign run social media propaganda against the TMC rule and also visit West Bengal to personally interact with the friends and families on why Bengal needs change.

The TMC’s campaign’s theme has been designed by the team headed by Prashant Kishor, said a TMC state unit member. Poll strategist Kishor’s organisation is working with the TMC since June 2019.

“The campaign has been a success. This is a pledge to fight back the party that has turned India unsafe for most of the population,” said TMC secretary-general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The BJP mocked the campaign saying people would laugh at those questions. According to the BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, the people have already marked themselves safe from the TMC by overwhelmingly voting for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Everybody knows there is neither democracy nor freedom in Bengal except for the aunt and the nephew," Ghosh said while referring to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Lok Sabha MP-cum-youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee.

“We have lost more than 100 workers to political violence. In 2021, we will end the misrule and all malpractices,” Ghosh added.

