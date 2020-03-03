Live Updates: Italian Tourist, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus In Jaipur

The deadly novel Coronavirus disease has fast spread to several countries including India where two positive cases were detected on Monday -- one each in New Delhi and Telangana.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Health Ministry called for an emergency meeting after it was learnt that the infected techie in Telangana had travelled from Bengaluru.

The virus has claimed nearly 3,000 lives in China and more than 80,000 people have been confirmed to be infected.

The virus has spread to Italy, Iran, US, Saudi and other countries as well, claiming hundreds of lives.

Catch All The Latest Updates Here:

March 4, 2020

7:29PM: Coronavirus could see fifth of UK staff off work: UK Government

Up to one fifth of employees could be off work in Britain when the coronavirus outbreak peaks, the government said Tuesday as it outlined a new action plan. Britain so far has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned this was "highly likely" to increase.

7:26PM: 21 Italian tourists, 3 Indians sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

Twenty-one Italian tourists and three Indian tour operators have been sent to an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi. Health Ministry sources said these foreigners, 13 women and eight men, were in the same group of which an Italian and his wife have tested positive in Jaipur.

7:23PM: Adequate hand sanitising facilities should be there at multiple locations in airports for staff and passengers, says DGCA

7:18PM: Ground handling staff entering international flights should have disposable protective gears like surgical masks, gloves: DGCA to airlines

7:08PM: DGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process

6:53PM: Italian tourist's wife tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital, sample sent to Pune for confirmation: Rajasthan health department

6:45PM: Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for international cooperation to develop a cure and vaccine to halt the COVID-19 on its tracks. Public health security is a common challenge faced by the humanity, and all the countries should join hands to cope with it, Xi said during an inspection to research institutes in Beijing on Monday, calling on countries to share research data and jointly work out response strategies, official media reported.

6:34PM: In a statement, G7 says it is ready to use 'all appropriate policy tools' against coronavirus risk

5:43PM: 4 crew members, who were with coronavirus-infected passenger on Feb 20 Dubai-Bengaluru flight, under home observation since Mar 2: IndiGo

5:26PM: Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for coronavirus. The first sample collected from the tourist on Saturday had tested negative, but his condition deteriorated and a second sample was collected, which tested positive on Monday.

5:23PM: It's important to take precautions, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

5:22PM: 25 designated hospitals to tackle coronavirus cases

5:20PM: Do not panic, says Satyendar Jain

5:19PM: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain briefs media on coronavirus

4:52PM: Air India asks passengers, who travelled on Feb 25 with person who tested positive for coronavirus, to follow Health Ministry protocol

4:51PM: Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. All colleagues who were present at restaurant on February 28 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building, reports news agency ANI

4:46PM: Iran Reports 11 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Now 77 | Iran has announced that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus yesterday, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77.

3:19PM: French officials have closed about 120 schools in areas that have reported the largest numbers of coronavirus infections, and more could be shuttered in the coming days, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Tuesday. Both primary and secondary schools have been shut in the Oise department north of Paris, where the main cluster of French cases has emerged, and where two people who have died of the virus lived.

3:15PM: Leading Indian-American health policy consultant Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump

2:39PM: The Health Ministry said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation. The six people had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

2:30 PM: "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," says PM Modi as he shares measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He said he had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. "Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he added.

2:23 PM: After the first transmission of the deadly coronavirus in Australia, the federal government said it could activate the rarely used biosecurity laws that will give power to the authorities to detain people having the virus and prevent its spread.

On Monday, the first two cases of the community transmission of the coronavirus were confirmed in Australia. Both the cases of transmission occurred in New South Wales (NSW).

2:20 PM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on government's preparations to deal with coronavirus.

2:18 PM: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health said: "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples are taken."

2:01PM: Regular visas/e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, S Korea, Japan on or before Mar 3, who have not entered India, suspended, says Govt advisory

1:58PM: Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, news agency PTI reported.

1:57PM: Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. "We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post.

1:20 PM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday said they discussed the first coronavirus case in the city.

1:17 PM: Another school in Noida has been shut down amid coronavirus scare. Through an email, the school informed parents that the school will be closed till March 9. It also asked parents to take precautions to prevent their children from the virus,

1:15 PM: Exports of certain APIs, formulations including paracetamol put under restricted category amid coronavirus outbreak, said a government notification.

1:06 PM: In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus, micro-blogging site Twitter has issued a notice asking its employees across the globe to work from home until any further notice.

12:55 PM: Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected over 90 others.

12:38 PM: Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection in the country amid growing fears that a surge in the number of those infected in Iran is threatening the whole region.

12:16 PM: The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the wake of a man from the state testing positive for the virus.

12:07 PM: A school in Noida has been closed over the fears that a man, infected by a coronavirus, attended a birthday party where his children and their schoolmates were also present. The school authorities could not be reached for a comment, but they issued a notification to parents, stating that they would be postponing exams scheduled for Tuesday.

“Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, we will be postponing the exams scheduled for today. The new dates will be communicated shortly. The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave.”

12:04 PM: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has called a meeting of top officials of his department on Tuesday following information that the man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Telangana had travelled from the city.

12:02 PM: US Vice President Mike Pence has said that the medication for treating coronavirus may be available by this summer or early fall.

12:01 PM: China has reported an increase in cases of the new coronavirus coming from abroad, as the country where the disease first emerged now worries about importing infections.