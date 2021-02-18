Govt Committed To Bring Natural Gas Under GST Regime: PM Modi

Also read Immorality Of Policymakers Behind Rising Petrol Prices

While launching key oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is committed to bringing natural gas into Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in order to make the prices uniform and cheaper in the country.

He said the government is set to spend over Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the country’s oil and gas infrastructure in the next five years.

Back in 2017, when GST was implemented in India, only five petro-products - petrol, diesel, crude oil, natural gas, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were kept out of its purview.

However, industry experts have urged the government to bring natural gas under GST regime.

“We are committed to bringing natural gas under the GST regime. I want to tell the world to come and invest in India,” Modi said.

PM Modi dedicated Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi Natural Gas pipeline to the nation.

