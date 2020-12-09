December 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid Vaccine To Have Differential Pricing: Pfizer

Covid Vaccine To Have Differential Pricing: Pfizer

The company's Indian arm has sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in the country from the Indian drug regulator.

PTI 09 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid Vaccine To Have Differential Pricing: Pfizer
Representational Image/Unsplash
Covid Vaccine To Have Differential Pricing: Pfizer
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T19:05:26+05:30

Global pharma major Pfizer has said it will have differential pricing on its Covid-19 vaccine for different countries, as the company aims to make the vaccine available across the world.

The company's Indian arm has sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in the country from the Indian drug regulator.

After the UK approval for the vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech are anticipating further regulatory decisions across the globe in the coming days and are ready to deliver vaccine doses following potential regulatory authorisations or approvals, Pfizer had earlier said.

"The fundamental that went into the pricing was that we make sure we make it very quickly available to everyone," Pfizer Inc Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said at a virtual press conference organised by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) on Tuesday.

"We are having a tier pricing. It is one price for the developed world based on their GDP, another price, lower for the middle-income countries and in the low-income countries, like countries in Africa etc we are giving it on a not-on-profit base," he added.

Even in developed countries, the price is what they can afford to pay. In the US the price is USD 19.50, the price of an average meal, Bourla said.

The company is in talks with various governments for the vaccine, he added.

Bourla also said the company is also working on a new formulation that will be able to avoid the -70 degree requirement and can be stored in simple refrigeration.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will Not Allow NRC In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos