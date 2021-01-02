Bharat Biotech Covid Vaccine Becomes First Indian Vaccine To Get Approval

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) panel on Saturday recommended granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin in India.

Covaxin is the second Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved by the panel for restricted emergency use in India.

The Indian drug regulator DCGI's Subject Expert Committee today reviewed the application for emergency use authorisation of Covaxin.

The recommendation comes a day after the government-appointed panel approved the emergency use of OXford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, Covishield, which has been developed in collaboration with Serum Institute of India.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The decision comes on a day when various states are conducting a dry run for vaccination.

