November 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bengal BJP Chief Greeted With Black Flags, Stones Hurled At Convoy

Bengal BJP Chief Greeted With Black Flags, Stones Hurled At Convoy

Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists raise slogans against Dilip Ghosh in Alipurduar

PTI 12 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bengal BJP Chief Greeted With Black Flags, Stones Hurled At Convoy
BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh
PTI
Bengal BJP Chief Greeted With Black Flags, Stones Hurled At Convoy
outlookindia.com
2020-11-12T16:30:22+05:30

Stones were hurled and black flags were shown at BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's convoy in Jaigaon area of Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, where he had gone to attend party programmes, police said.

Several Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists were seen raising slogans against Ghosh, asking him to leave.

Ghosh's vehicle was partially damaged in the attack, sources in the BJP said.

A team of police officers, however, brought the situation under control, after forcing the protesters and saffron camp supporters to disperse.

Ghosh later told reporters, "The TMC and their friends are getting desperate as they can sense defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls. However such tactics won't work. People are with us."

He also claimed that the incident goes on to show that law and order has completely collapsed in Bengal.

"After a Chai Pe Charcha session, we were on our way to another programme, when our convoy was pelted with stones. Black flags were shown. Such attacks by the ruling party and its allies prove that law and order has collapsed in the state. In a democracy such things don't happen," he said.

District TMC chief Sourav Chakraborty, however, said that Ghosh was trying to foment trouble in north Bengal, and none of his party activists was involved in the incident.

The GJM, led by Bimal Gurung, recently joined hands with the TMC, while the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha outfit has always been an ally of the ruling party.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tejashwi Yadav Elected Grand Alliance Legislature Party Leader, Claims NDA Won By Deceit

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Bimal Gurung Dilip Ghosh West Bengal BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assembly Elections National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos