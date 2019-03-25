﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Alliance With AAP For LS Polls Up To Rahul Gandhi: Delhi Congress

Alliance With AAP For LS Polls Up To Rahul Gandhi: Delhi Congress

The opinion on the issue remained divided and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Gandhi should take a final call on it.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2019
Alliance With AAP For LS Polls Up To Rahul Gandhi: Delhi Congress
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
Alliance With AAP For LS Polls Up To Rahul Gandhi: Delhi Congress
outlookindia.com
2019-03-25T12:32:58+0530

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and other leaders of the unit Monday discussed the possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls in the city in a meeting with party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The opinion on the issue remained divided and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Gandhi should take a final call on it in the larger interest of the party, said a participant of the meeting.

Sources said four former Delhi Congress presidents -- Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely -- favoured an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

"AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko also handed over signed letters of 12 district Congress presidents, leaders of the party and councillors in three municipal corporations, in favour of the alliance, to Gandhi," they said.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and three working presidents Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, and Haroon Yusuf maintained their stand against the alliance, sources said.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi Sheila Dikshit Delhi Congress AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mahindra Alturas G4: What Goes In Its Making?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters