Frustrated Opposition Spreading Lies Against Government, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opposition of spreading lies against his government due to its increasing "frustration" over electoral losses, and asked BJP MPs to use technology effectively to take the truth to the masses.

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meet, Modi and party chief Amit Shah asked their MPs to observe Social Justice Day on Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Swachh Bharat Divas and other events between April 14 and May 5, party leaders Prakash Javadekar and Anil Baluni told reporters here.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Modi told the MPs that the party is in power so that we can take the country to new heights, and asked them to work on the ground," Javadekar said.

The prime minister told the MPs to use technology to present facts and reach out to people as the opposition was spreading lies against the government out of frustration.

Shah in his speech blamed the opposition for the impasse in Parliament and asked the MPs to hold pressers in the next three days in their parliamentary constituencies to highlight the matter, Baluni said.

With the party gearing up for Lok Sabha polls next year, Shah asked MPs to work to strengthen booth-level organisation in their constituencies, asserting that the organisation's work at the booth level, along with BJP's ideology and Modi's leadership, has been a key reason for its success.

Baluni said that the party will celebrate the period between April 14 and May 5 as "Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan", and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave a presentation on it.

Advertisement opens in new window

April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, will be celebrated as Social Justice Day.

It will be followed by Swachh Bharat Diwas on April 18, Ujjawala Diwas on April 20, Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 and Swasth Bharat Diwas on April 30.

Kisan Kalyan Diwas will be observed on May 2 and Aajevika Kuashal Diwas on May 5.

Baluni said that Jitendra Singh gave a presentation to the MPs on developing the 115 most backward districts in the country.

Singh said that the prime minister will visit the best performing district.

This was the first BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at its new headquarters at the Deendayal Upadhyay Marg here.

PTI