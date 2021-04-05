Vicky Kaushal Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

Kaushal shared his diagnosis in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," the 32-year-old actor wrote.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday also said that she had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie "Mr Lele" in the city.

Kaushal urged those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

(With inputs from PTI)

