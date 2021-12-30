Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mumtaz Turns Down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Offer

Veteran actress Mumtaz had reportedly been offered a key role in the upcoming web-series' Heeramandi', which she has turned down.

Mumtaz Turns Down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Offer
The actress has refused to work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi.' | Instagram\Mumtaz.diva

Trending

Mumtaz Turns Down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Offer
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T19:23:30+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 7:23 pm

'Heeramandi,' Sanjay Leela Bhansali's (SLB) next project, is already in the works and the filmmaker has begun casting for the web series. Mumtaz, a former actress, was offered a part in the upcoming web series. The actress, on the other hand, declined the project.

The legendary actress was reportedly offered a major role that needed her to perform Mujra, according to Bollywood Hungama. The actress declined, claiming that her husband would be offended if she danced at her age.

Further in an interview with Bombay Times, Mumtaz was asked about the offer she has declined to which the actress said, “Well, yes, I was approached for this project. I had got a call from his office. It wasn’t him, but his secretary who was talking to me. I didn’t quite understand exactly about my contribution in this project. I was told that there is some dance sequence. I didn’t see any meat in what was being offered. I mean I am open to the idea of a comeback. But I will be coming back on screen after 45 years and I want to surprise my audience and make them feel that I can still act. I was also approached for two films recently, but I turned them down too. Woh aandar se ek feeling aani chahiye na… bass woh nahi aa rahi thi in these projects (I’m not getting a feeling from within to take up these projects). So, I said no. I am just waiting for an outstanding project to come my way. Rest I don’t know where my husband’s angle has come in from. He shouldn’t have any problem.”

SLB's web series, ‘Heeramandi’, a district of Lahore in pre-Independence India, will be released on Netflix and will show stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural realities of Heeramandi. Actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari are said to be in the film.

 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sanjay Leela Bhansali Mumbai Bollywood Netflix Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Impresses Fans With Fast, Action Packed, Stylish Avatar

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Impresses Fans With Fast, Action Packed, Stylish Avatar

'Bigg Boss 14' Winner Rubina Dilaik Slams A Troll For Badly Editing Her Photo

Indian Movies On Zombie Outbreak Which You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend

Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated Earlier This Year

'Squid Game' Creator In Talks With Netflix For Season 3

Music Composer Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri Dies At 58

Salman Khan’s 'Veer' Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away In London

Sanjay Mishra Feels National Award-Winning-Films Should Be ‘Showcased Across India’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Captures A Candid Moment Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Khan; Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Kareena Kapoor Captures A Candid Moment Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Khan; Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Shahid Kapoor To Reduce His Acting Fee For 'Jersey's Theatrical Release?

Shahid Kapoor To Reduce His Acting Fee For 'Jersey's Theatrical Release?

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement