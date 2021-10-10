Top 5 Songs: ‘A Second To Midnight’ By Kylie Minogue And ‘Fearless’ Ft Ikka By Karma

‘A Second To Midnight’ By Kylie Minogue and Years & Years

A dance-pop song, that is reminiscent of the kind of music Kylie Minogue is famous for. Her music, has this happy-go-lucky vibe, be it ‘Chocolate’, ‘Cant Get You Otta My Head’ or this recently released single ‘A Second To Midnight’. The added verses of British artiste Years & Years adds another layer of new-age-pop sounds, that gives the unique edge, and it might become one of the best dance tracks to have been released this year.

‘Same Boat’ by Zac Brown Band

An out-an-out country song, ‘Same Boat’ is one of those songs that has a very bittersweet feeling about it. The song is just about the highs and lows in a life, and the sort of celebration of the fact that humans are essentially flawed. The composition sticking to the way country songs have been composed over the years, has that upbeat feeling through out the song, and especially the chorus, which will make one feel like singing along the song.

‘Pyaar Hai Ek Tarfaa’ By Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik’s recently released single, with Shreya Ghoshal, is a powerful love ballad, that heavily centres around the emotion about losing the person you love, and a rock ballad is perhaps the perfect way to convey that emotion. Musically, the song has the basic structure of a rock ballad but borrows elements from western classical music, and elements of a symphony as well. Shreya Ghoshal’s voice, adds much needed calm to the entire song, which of course is powerful, and runs high on emotions.

‘Saawariya’ by Aastha Gill and Kumar Sanu

Another song that’s probably created the Navratri season in mind. Nevertheless, it's that perfect dance track suited for the occasion. With music structure created such that it reminds one of the Garba beat, its lyrics have that typical innocence about them, which makes such songs popular during dance nights during such festivities. Kumar Sanu’s voice is a major throwback to the happy love song of the nineties and in many ways, adds that layer of melody and old-school romance, which gives the song a unique edge over other such songs.

‘Fearless’ Ft Ikka by Karma

A proper rap song, ‘Fearless’ Ft Ikka, by the Dehradun-based rapper Karma, is very different from the other rap songs in this genre. Karma’s music is hard-hitting, aggressive and very real, which will not only make one enjoy the song but also think. The language isn’t sanitised much, but that doesn’t mean it's been done deliberately. In a lot of ways, it reflects that sort of journey Karma has had, on his way to becoming a popular rapper. Ikka’s rap verses, adds that edge to the song, which is meant to cut across class and social structures, and just being fearless in speaking their minds.