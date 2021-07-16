T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar Booked For Rape Of 30-Year-Old Woman

In the latest development in the entertainment world, a case of alleged rape has been registered against Bollywood producer and T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late Gulshan Kumar.
He allegedly raped a woman on pretext of providing a job to her, an official said. “The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police.”
The offence was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, he said.
“As per the complaint, Bhushan Kumar allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some projects of his own company,” the official said.
According to him, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation),
T-Series is a music record label and film production company founded by Gulshan Kumar, also known as the ''Cassette king'', who was shot dead in 1997 in Andheri.
With PTI inputs
