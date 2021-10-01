Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been accused by actress Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing pornography case allegedly involving businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. Vasisth said that Chopra should be worshipping Kundra as she earned a lot of money because of him.

In a candid chat, Chopra hit back at Vasisth claiming that the Mumbai crime branch has all the details and chats of her phone, and therefore she isn’t hiding anything in the entire matter. Excerpts from the chat:

What do you have to say about the allegations levied by Gehana Vasisth?

I have shared on my Twitter handle a screenshot of the message that was sent by Vandana Tiwari aka Gehana Vasisth to me on January 27, 2021. The message is self-explanatory. I am currently working on some projects and events which are beyond I, me and myself. I am not interested in knowing the opinions of those who have been declared chief conspirators and accused by the Mumbai Crime Branch. My entire WhatsApp chat history is with Mumbai Crime Branch. Unlike others, I have nothing to hide.

What about the things Gehana is accusing you of related to Shilpa Shetty?

My videos are self-explanatory. I am not speaking in Greek or Latin. My words are crystal clear.

Why are these people criticising you?

It’s not rocket science. Shilpa’s motto is, “As a celebrity, you should never complain & never explain.” My motto is, “We are first and foremost human beings. If a fellow human being is wronged, the least we can do is to take a stand against the wrong done.” Is that asking for too much?

Vasisth and Shetty are yet to revert to these allegations and accusations levied by Chopra. Kundra, on the other hand, is out of jail and has been given bail in the assurance of Rs 50000.