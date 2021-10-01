Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has responded to allegations made by actress Gehana Vasisth claiming that Chopra earned a lot of money because of actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra..

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'
Sherlyn Chopra was accused by Gehana Vasisth of being offered a lot of money by Raj Kundra

Trending

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T12:18:00+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 12:18 pm

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been accused by actress Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing pornography case allegedly involving businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. Vasisth said that Chopra should be worshipping Kundra as she earned a lot of money because of him.  

In a candid chat, Chopra hit back at Vasisth claiming that the Mumbai crime branch has all the details and chats of her phone, and therefore she isn’t hiding anything in the entire matter. Excerpts from the chat:

 

What do you have to say about the allegations levied by Gehana Vasisth?  

I have shared on my Twitter handle a screenshot of the message that was sent by Vandana Tiwari aka Gehana Vasisth to me on January 27, 2021. The message is self-explanatory. I am currently working on some projects and events which are beyond I, me and myself. I am not interested in knowing the opinions of those who have been declared chief conspirators and accused by the Mumbai Crime Branch. My entire WhatsApp chat history is with Mumbai Crime Branch. Unlike others, I have nothing to hide. 

What about the things Gehana is accusing you of related to Shilpa Shetty?  

My videos are self-explanatory. I am not speaking in Greek or Latin. My words are crystal clear.

 Why are these people criticising you?  

It’s not rocket science. Shilpa’s motto is, “As a celebrity, you should never complain & never explain.” My motto is, “We are first and foremost human beings. If a fellow human being is wronged, the least we can do is to take a stand against the wrong done.” Is that asking for too much?

Vasisth and Shetty are yet to revert to these allegations and accusations levied by Chopra. Kundra, on the other hand, is out of jail and has been given bail in the assurance of Rs 50000.

 

Tags

Prateek Sur Sherlyn Chopra Gehana Vasisth Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Mumbai Bollywood porn film racket case Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Mahesh Bhupathi: Even Though Things Were Not Great Between Leander Paes and Me, There Was Still Success

Kubbra Sait's First Look From Her Hollywood Show ‘Foundation’ Goes Viral

Ali Fazal Nominated For Best Actor In The Asia Content Awards By The Busan International Film Festival

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh On Navjot Singh Sidhu's Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show': 'Got Other Things To Do'

Archana Puran Singh On Navjot Singh Sidhu's Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show': 'Got Other Things To Do'

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Books 100% Theatres At Diwali Leaving ‘Eternals’ And ‘Antim’ Hanging Dry?

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Books 100% Theatres At Diwali Leaving ‘Eternals’ And ‘Antim’ Hanging Dry?

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up

Read More from Outlook

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The protesting farmers had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, . The court instead asked for some 'balanced approach'.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement