Shalmali Kholgade Marries Farhan Shaikh In Her Living Room; Singer's Dad Officiates Marriage

On November 22, singer Shalmali Kholgade married her long-time beau Farhan Shaikh in a private ceremony at her house. On Tuesday, the singer uploaded photos from the wedding on her Instagram account.

Close family members appear to have attended the wedding. Shalmali Kholgade wore an orange saree with a bird theme for the event, while Shaikh wore an orange kurta. Instead of utilising typical flower garlands, the couple added pompoms and Polaroid photos of their favourite moments to their garlands.

They were seen conducting the wedding prayer with a tiny fire pit built up in the room in a couple of photos. They also had a Nikaah ceremony in their home. “I love that this picture sums up my favourite quality in @farhanfshaikh - Compassion. We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan’s brother-in-law @abdullahusman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah,” she wrote, sharing a photo from the Nikaah.

She shared photos from the second ceremony captioned “My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can’t get over how wholesome it was!!”.

“22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have.. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins!” the singer added.

The couple received love and congratulatory messages from many. Shilpa Rao wrote, “Bahut bahut pyaar dono ko (Sending you lots of love.)” Salim Merchant called the wedding ‘beautiful.’ Gauahar Khan sent her blessings. Shibani Dandekar wrote, “So stunning all of it congratulations to you both. Nothing but love.”

Shalmali has sung a number of popular Bollywood songs. 'Pareshaan,' 'Lat Lag Gayee,' 'Balam Pichkari,' and 'Beech Beech Mein' are among them. She has also performed songs in a variety of regional languages.