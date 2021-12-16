Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Make A Digital Comeback After Two Months

Shah Rukh Khan virtually attended a event and congratulated the brand ambassadors.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Make A Digital Comeback After Two Months
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan make a comeback | Intagram\gaurikhan

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Make A Digital Comeback After Two Months
2021-12-16T14:42:36+05:30
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 2:42 pm

Shah Rukh Khan kept a low profile even though Aryan Khan has returned home. He did, however, surprise his fans and well-wishers when he made a virtual presence at an recent event for a brand.

The company introduced its new brand ambassadors on Wednesday, December 15. Khan, who was present virtually, sent them a video greeting and congratulating them. He congratulated Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, and Shafali Verma on their new roles as brand ambassadors.SRK is dressed casually in a round-neck T-shirt and a jacket,with his hair knotted back.

 
 
 
On the film front, SRK is expected to begin filming on YRF's ‘Pathan’, which was halted in October due to Aryan Khan's legal struggle. While he has yet to reveal his next project, the images and his look from the event has already caught the attention of fans, with many hailing the actor's return to the limelight. Pathan, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films, has yet to be officially confirmed by the producers. The film's release date has also yet to be revealed.

Gauri Khan too has updated her Instagram account after a two-month break. In Hyderabad, Falguni and Shane Peacock are launching their new store and Gauri Khan is in charge of the interiors. Gauri released a video of her company's partnership with the designers' new Hyderabad store on her Instagram account.

 
 
 
The 24-year-old, Aryan Khan was apprehended following a raid on a cruise ship going for Goa and spent over a month in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. After the following event, Gauri and Shah Rukh have kept a quiet profile and avoided the media spotlight.

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
