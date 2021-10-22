Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma

The television actress says that seasoned actor Ajay Sharma encourages his co-stars to perform well in every scene.

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma
Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra with co-star Ajay Sharma.

Trending

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T19:34:44+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 7:34 pm

Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra, who is currently seen in the show 'Rakshabandhan: Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal' is in awe of co-star and senior actor Ajay Sharma. She feels that working with him has given her the opportunity to learn more.

Vaishnavi tells us, "The amount of intensity he (Ajay Sharma) puts into each scene is marvelous. Even when he was present on camera for suggestions and was giving cues, he had an immense amount of intensity and an amazing throw in his dialogues. He not only performs well but also helps all of us co-actors in making our lines impact. He never made his dialogues or scenes a ‘make-believe’. It is always so real and convincing. This was the best possible learning I could ever get from Ajay sir. It will definitely help me out in the future.

Talking about the moments spent behind the camera, the actress also known for essaying the role of Aanchal Mishra in the television show ‘Hamariwali Good News’ says, "It was not just acting, shooting and then back to our rooms- infact we had a lot of fun together. During the night shifts all of us used to be sleepy and tired so he used to come to me and ask me in a really fun loving way ki “Actor banogi?” (Will you become an actor?) And I was like, “obviously banugi sir! (Obviously will become, sir)

She adds, "He has this mind blowing sense of humour. Ajay sir always cracked hilarious jokes and trust me, he has the best punch lines and stories to share! We built a remarkable rapport on set!"

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB For Second Time; Denies Procuring Ganja For Aryan Khan

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' Hits Theatre Screens Once Again As Cinema Halls Reopen In Maharashtra

Vikrant Massey: My Ideal Wedding Would Be The Perfect Balance Of Family And Close Friends Around

Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Why Is Bollywood So Afraid Of Supporting Shah Rukh Khan ?

'Bhavai' Movie Review: Watch it for Pratik Gandhi, if at all!

Urfi Javed: The Producer Made Me Do A Full Lesbian Scene Threatening To Take Legal Action If I Said No

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu: Get Appalled When Critics Try To Give Me Career Choices

Taapsee Pannu: Get Appalled When Critics Try To Give Me Career Choices

What Got Ben Affleck Excited In 'The Last Duel'? Ridley Scott's 'Shooting Style'

What Got Ben Affleck Excited In 'The Last Duel'? Ridley Scott's 'Shooting Style'

Kajol Trolled By SRK Fans For Not Supporting Her Best Friend And ‘DDLJ’ Co-Star

Kajol Trolled By SRK Fans For Not Supporting Her Best Friend And ‘DDLJ’ Co-Star

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement