Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Rajkummar Rao's Next To Be A Biopic, To Play The Role Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao will essay the role of a visually impaired industrialist Srikant Bolla in his upcoming film.

Actor RajKummar Rao to essay the role of a blind industrialist in director Tushar Hiranandani's directional venture. | Rajkummar_rao

outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T15:47:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 3:47 pm

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been cast in for a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the producers of the film announced on Thursday. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' fame director Tushar Hiranandani. 

"Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him," Kumar said in a statement. Kumar further said Rao is the apt choice to play the lead role in the biopic.

 
 
 
"The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a caliber like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Also, Tushar Hiranandani’s vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar," he added. Expressing his excitement, Rao said the story of Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration.

"It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project," Rao said. Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani hoped that Bolla's journey "really tugs the heart strings of the audiences just like it did for all of us".

Tentatively titled 'Srikanth Bolla', the film will narrate the inspiring tale of of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spear headed by Ravi Kanth Mantha. Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, said Bolla's life story is inspirational.

Penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, the shoot of this film will start from July this year.

[With Inputs From PTI]

