Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

On Their Third Wedding Anniversary, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Romantic Candlelit Date

Nick Jonas posted a video on Instagram marking the couple's anniversary, and offering a glimpse of their date in London, England.

On Their Third Wedding Anniversary, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Romantic Candlelit Date
On Their Third Wedding Anniversary, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Romantic Candlelit Date | Instagram/@nickjonas

Trending

On Their Third Wedding Anniversary, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Romantic Candlelit Date
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T12:10:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:10 pm

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, have been married for three years. On his Instagram account, Jonas posted a video marking the couple's anniversary, offering a glimpse of their date in London, England. As shown in his Instagram post, Jonas went all out with the decorations, which included lit-up letters spelling out "FOREVER," flower arrangements, and petals thrown across the floor.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Apart from that, there were white candles and pink candlesticks on the table. While sitting in a blue velvet recliner, Jonas swept his camera around the room, eventually landing on Chopra, who gave a lovely grin and waved.

The 'Quantico' star wore a sleeveless camel turtleneck sweater with a silver bracelet on her left hand and looked lovely.

"3 years," the singer wrote alongside a heart emoji in the message. Chopra, on the other hand, posted an Instagram photo of the table with a close-up of the candles and a card that said "Found you, married you, keeping you." In the background, there was a massive white feather display and a neon sign with the words "Always and Forever" inscribed in cursive. Chopra and Jonas' opulent wedding in India, on the other hand, seems like it was not so long ago. The lavish wedding, which took place over several days at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, was surely one to remember.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

This comes just a week after Priyanka Chopra made headlines for changing her Instagram username to remove her surname. As soon as the news grabbed people's interest, rumours that everything was not well between the two started to surface online.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Chopra's mother, on the other hand, quickly debunked the rumours, clarifying that everything between the two is "ok", as evidenced by Chopra's most recent Instagram post. On November 29, the couple was also seen enjoying a good time at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the Fashion Awards 2021.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Los Angeles Celebrity Wedding Anniversary Bollywood Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Simba Nagpal: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Romance Isn’t Fake, But It’s A Forced Relationship

Simba Nagpal: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Romance Isn’t Fake, But It’s A Forced Relationship

Vishal Kotian: I Did Play Mind Games But I Never Betrayed Anyone On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Nicolas Cage To Star As Dracula In The Universal Film 'Renfield'

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize Awarded To Dinyar Patel For ‘Naoroji: Pioneer Of Indian Nationalism’

'Squid Game' Actor Cast For The Korean Version Of 'Money Heist' Spin-Off 'Berlin'

Dadabhai Naoroji's Biography By Dinyar Patel Wins Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021

David Dastmalchian Joins The Cast Of Keira Knightley's Upcoming Film 'Boston Strangler'

Singer Adele Announces Her Las Vegas Residency At Caesar's Palace

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Urfi Javed Trolled For Recreating Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala Look

Urfi Javed Trolled For Recreating Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala Look

Crew Member Sues Alec Baldwin And Others Over The Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Crew Member Sues Alec Baldwin And Others Over The Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Shehnaaz Gill Makes First Public Appearance After Sidharth Shukla’s Demise; Visits Orphanage In Amritsar

Shehnaaz Gill Makes First Public Appearance After Sidharth Shukla’s Demise; Visits Orphanage In Amritsar

Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama 'Lakshya'

Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama 'Lakshya'

Read More from Outlook

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Haima Deshpande / In addition to man-made calamities, natural disasters have been a continual problem for Maharashtra farmers even as the state sits on a huge agrarian crisis.

Advertisement