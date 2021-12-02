On Their Third Wedding Anniversary, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Romantic Candlelit Date

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, have been married for three years. On his Instagram account, Jonas posted a video marking the couple's anniversary, offering a glimpse of their date in London, England. As shown in his Instagram post, Jonas went all out with the decorations, which included lit-up letters spelling out "FOREVER," flower arrangements, and petals thrown across the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Apart from that, there were white candles and pink candlesticks on the table. While sitting in a blue velvet recliner, Jonas swept his camera around the room, eventually landing on Chopra, who gave a lovely grin and waved.

The 'Quantico' star wore a sleeveless camel turtleneck sweater with a silver bracelet on her left hand and looked lovely.

"3 years," the singer wrote alongside a heart emoji in the message. Chopra, on the other hand, posted an Instagram photo of the table with a close-up of the candles and a card that said "Found you, married you, keeping you." In the background, there was a massive white feather display and a neon sign with the words "Always and Forever" inscribed in cursive. Chopra and Jonas' opulent wedding in India, on the other hand, seems like it was not so long ago. The lavish wedding, which took place over several days at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, was surely one to remember.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

This comes just a week after Priyanka Chopra made headlines for changing her Instagram username to remove her surname. As soon as the news grabbed people's interest, rumours that everything was not well between the two started to surface online.

Chopra's mother, on the other hand, quickly debunked the rumours, clarifying that everything between the two is "ok", as evidenced by Chopra's most recent Instagram post. On November 29, the couple was also seen enjoying a good time at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the Fashion Awards 2021.