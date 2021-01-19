Naseeruddin Shah Joins Tusshar Kapoor For Suspense Genre 'Maarrich'

Bollywood actor-turned producer Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram to announce his new movie "Maarrich", which also stars feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in main role.

He shared two pictures from the film's set, along with a post announcing his new action drama.

Tusshar Kapoor in the first picture is seen dressed as a policemen, while in the other one, he is standing next to Naseeruddin Shah, who is playing a priest in the movie.

"Maarrich" also stars Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma and Rahul Dev

Kapoor said he is thrilled to be part of "Maarrich" as his role in the movie challenges him as an actor.

He captioned the Instagram post, "Almost 20 years down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich. A departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor!

"Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long"

Kapoor, who ventured into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmii", is also producing "Maarrich".

The movie which is describes as a whodunit, is being directed by Dhruv Lather, who previously made 2016 film "Kal Hamara Hai".

(With PTI Inputs)

