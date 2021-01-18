Festive Release: Action-Thriller 'Dhaakad' Will Release On October 1

The action infused film "Dhaakad" is ready to hit the theatres on October 1, the makers have announced the official release date on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of the film announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday. The tweet read, "@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021."

The action flick features Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles.

In the new poster, Kangana Ranaut looks fierce as she portrays the role of Agent Agni. She took to Twitter and said, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni, along with a fire emoji"

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, Dhaakad had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

