Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case

In the voluminous document, the Mumbai Police claimed that Raj Kundra along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways.

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case
Mumbai police filed the chargesheet on Wednesday | Source: Instagram

Trending

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T02:33:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 2:33 am

Mumbai Police filed a nearly 1500-page supplementary chargesheet, naming Raj Kundra as the “main facilitator” in the pornography case, for which Kundra is currently in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail.

The chargesheet against Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, was filed before a magistrate court by the Crime Branch on Wednesday. In addition to that, other evidence reportedly against Kundra came to light after technical analysis, witnesses’ statements and documents confiscated from his office.

In the voluminous document, the police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the "main facilitator" in the porn films case. Mumbai Police claimed that Raj Kundra along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways.

The police said Kundra and Thorpe in conspiracy with the accused arrested earlier, took advantage of financially weak young women who were struggling in the film industry, and made obscene movies with them.

They added that the pornographic videos were then uploaded on various websites as well as mobile applications. The police also stated that the videos were sold through subscriptions and Raj Kundra "illegally" earned millions from them according to charge sheet.

Two others, Yash Thakur, a resident of Singapore, and London-based Pardeep Bakshi have been shown as wanted accused in the charge-sheet. The crime branch had, in April this year, filed the first charge-sheet in the case against nine persons.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty,  was arrested in July this year by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with production and distribution of pornographic content.

They have been booked under sections of the IPC related to sexual harassment  and cheating, among others,  as well provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Raj Kundra Mumbai porn film racket case Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

Britney Spears Makes It To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Suparn Verma: Why Can't A Woman Have Her Own Life, Have Her Own Choices, And Be Free To Do What She Wishes?

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

Rana Daggubati: It’s Important To Maintain Harmony Between Ourselves And Nature

Tillotama Shome Slams A Troll Who Calls Her ‘Flop Actress Who Looks Like A Maid’

‘Fast And Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next With Rajkumar Hirani To Be A Social Drama On ‘Donkey Flight’; Check Details

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Income Tax Officials Survey Actor Sonu Sood's House, Office In Mumbai: Reports

Income Tax Officials Survey Actor Sonu Sood's House, Office In Mumbai: Reports

Aruna Irani: I Feel I Should Start Work Again, But Fear For Life Keeps Me Away

Aruna Irani: I Feel I Should Start Work Again, But Fear For Life Keeps Me Away

Anupam Kher Disappointed After Apple Store In New York Didn't Display India's Watch In Olympic Collection

Anupam Kher Disappointed After Apple Store In New York Didn't Display India's Watch In Olympic Collection

Mallika Sherawat Wants Audiences To Expect Her To ‘Smoke And Be A Bada**’ In 'Nakaab'

Mallika Sherawat Wants Audiences To Expect Her To ‘Smoke And Be A Bada**’ In 'Nakaab'

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector allowing inclusion of a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

Advertisement