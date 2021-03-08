March 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares First Picture With Second Baby On Women's Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares First Picture With Second Baby On Women's Day

'There's nothing women can't do. Happy women's day my loves,' she wrote in the Instagram caption

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares First Picture With Second Baby On Women's Day
Kareena Kapoor with her newborn baby
Instagram/ Kareena
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares First Picture With Second Baby On Women's Day
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T12:21:18+05:30

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first picture of her second baby boy on the occasion of International Women's Day.

On February 21, Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second child, whose name is yet to be decided.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram.

"There's nothing women can't do. Happy women's day my loves," she wrote in the caption

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif had managed to dodge the paparazzi -- waiting to get the first glimpse of the child -- when the former was discharged from the hospital last month.

The 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The four-year-old toddler is an Internet sensation and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha".

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

A Look At The Role Of Women In Indian Entertainment Landscape

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Taimur Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Mumbai Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos