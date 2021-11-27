Bollywood actor Disha Patani has a massive fan following across the country. The actor is not just known for her movies but also for her dedication to fitness. The actor recently attended the screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth' and her clip from the event has been creating a significant buzz on the Internet. Fans have been wondering if she went under surgery as she looks slightly different in the latest clip.

For the unversed, Patani attended the special screening of Salman Khan-starrer, 'Antim: The Final Truth,' which hit theatres on November 26, 2021. The movie stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role and the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The special screening event of this action-drama film featured multiple renowned celebs from the industry including, close family and friends of the Khan family.

In a recent clip released by the paparazzi, Disha Patani can be seen attending the event with a smile across her face. She was spotted dressed in casual attire with light blue bell-bottom jeans and a Y2K style crop top. Patani kept the look simple with light makeup and stud earrings in accessories.

In the comments section of the video, fans can be seen questioning why Disha Patani looks slightly different. Some of the people feel that she has undergone a nose job while others consider it is just the fillers.

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen performing a key role in the sequel of 'Ek Villian.' The movie has been scheduled to release in February 2022 and is currently in the production stage. It will be directed by Mohit Suri and the cast will also include Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor, amongst others.