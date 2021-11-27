Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

In a recent clip released by the paparazzi, Disha Patani can be seen attending the event with a smile across her face. She was spotted dressed in casual attire with light blue bell-bottom jeans and a Y2K style crop top.

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job
Actor Disha Patani attends 'Antim' screening. | Instagram

Trending

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T14:05:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 2:05 pm

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has a massive fan following across the country. The actor is not just known for her movies but also for her dedication to fitness. The actor recently attended the screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth' and her clip from the event has been creating a significant buzz on the Internet. Fans have been wondering if she went under surgery as she looks slightly different in the latest clip.

For the unversed, Patani attended the special screening of Salman Khan-starrer, 'Antim: The Final Truth,' which hit theatres on November 26, 2021. The movie stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role and the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The special screening event of this action-drama film featured multiple renowned celebs from the industry including, close family and friends of the Khan family.

In a recent clip released by the paparazzi, Disha Patani can be seen attending the event with a smile across her face. She was spotted dressed in casual attire with light blue bell-bottom jeans and a Y2K style crop top. Patani kept the look simple with light makeup and stud earrings in accessories.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the comments section of the video, fans can be seen questioning why Disha Patani looks slightly different. Some of the people feel that she has undergone a nose job while others consider it is just the fillers. 

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen performing a key role in the sequel of 'Ek Villian.' The movie has been scheduled to release in February 2022 and is currently in the production stage. It will be directed by Mohit Suri and the cast will also include Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor, amongst others. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Disha Patani Mumbai Bollywood Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Abhishek Banerjee: I Had No Idea Gender-Testing In Sports Was Such A Big Thing

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Set To Get Married On December 9, 2021

‘Antim’ Actress Mahima Makwana: I Was Intimidated Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time On ‘Bigg Boss’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Read More from Outlook

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement