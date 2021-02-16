February 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai

Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai

The wedding was solemnised by a female priest at Dia Mirza’s Bandra residence on Monday

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai
Instagram/ Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2021-02-16T16:02:36+05:30
Also read

Dia Mirza surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, in a heartfelt note she wrote, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. - Dia & Vaibhav.” 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

The wedding took place according to Hindu rituals at her Bandra residence on Monday and it was a private affair attended by close family and friends. It was solemnised by a female priest and all guests strictly adhered to Covid-19 protocols.

Source: Instagram/ Dia Mirza

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy, and celebration followed.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Source: Instagram/ Dia Mirza

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The former couple shares a daughter together. 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Kesari,' 'MS Dhoni' Actor Sandeep Nahar Hanged Himself In Bedroom: Police

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dia Mirza Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Weddings Marriage Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos