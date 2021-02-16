Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai

Also read Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pictures

Dia Mirza surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, in a heartfelt note she wrote, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. - Dia & Vaibhav.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

The wedding took place according to Hindu rituals at her Bandra residence on Monday and it was a private affair attended by close family and friends. It was solemnised by a female priest and all guests strictly adhered to Covid-19 protocols.

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy, and celebration followed.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The former couple shares a daughter together.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine