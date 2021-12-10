Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

Veteran actor Dharmendra and actress Asha Parekh graced Sony TV's show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 2' as special guests. A performance during the show made the actor emotional and nostalgic. Have a look.

Veteran actor Dharmendra and Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. | Instagram

2021-12-10T18:13:47+05:30
Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 6:13 pm

This weekend, veteran actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will appear as special guests on Sony TV's dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 2.' Dharmendra can be seen getting emotional after watching a performance in a promo for the episode released by the channel.

Contestants Raktim Thakuria and Aryan Patra performed on the song 'Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha' which was once filmed on Dharmendra for the 1962 film 'Anpadh'.

It seems like the performance gave Dharmendra strong bouts of nostalgia.

Sony TV shared the promo on Instagram with the caption, “#BestRaktim aur Aryan ki shaandaar performance ko dekhkar @aapkadharam Sir ne bataaya ek priceless life lesson! Dekhiye aise hi anokhe palon ko #IndiasBestDancer season 2 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, too, became emotional during the performance, shedding tears. Arora appeared to be calmed by the choreographer and judge of the show, Geeta Kapur. 

Following the performance, Dharmendra recited a couplet about the importance of hard work in life and how, no matter how successful one becomes in life, the struggle never truly ends. The struggle is inevitable. The rest of the judges, as well as the audience, erupted in applause.

Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer' airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

