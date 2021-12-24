Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Chris Martin Announces Coldplay Will Stop Recording New Music In 2025

“Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that, I think we will only tour,” said the lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin.

Chris Martin Announces Coldplay Will Stop Recording New Music In 2025
British rock band Coldplay. | Instagram

Trending

Chris Martin Announces Coldplay Will Stop Recording New Music In 2025
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T13:44:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 1:44 pm

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, has stated that the band will stop releasing new songs in 2025.

The 44-year-old artist made the announcement during a special broadcast on 'BBC Radio 2.'

“Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that, I think we will only tour,” Martin said.

“And maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he added.

Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion are among the members of Martin's band.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

'Music of the Spheres,' Coldplay's eighth album, was released in October of this year. Next year, the band will go on a worldwide tour.

Martin had stated at the time of the album's release that the band may call it quits after three more albums.

“This is not a joke, this is true. I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together,” said Martin.

“So, I think in the way that the (Rolling) Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful if anybody wants to come,” he added.

Coldplay’s first album was 2000’s ‘Parachutes’, and after that 'A Rush of Blood to the Head' (2002), 'X&Y' (2005), 'Viva la Vida' (2008), 'Mylo Xyloto' (2011), 'Ghost Stories' (2014), 'A Head Full of Dreams' (2015), 'Everyday Life' (2019), and 'Music of the Spheres' were released by the band.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Chris Martin Los Angeles Musician Music Bands Singer Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie Review: When Global Annihilation Gets Funny!

‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie Review: When Global Annihilation Gets Funny!

Netizens React To The Release Of Ranveer Singh- Starrer '83'

Fans Go Berserk After Gaurav Khanna's Anuj Kapadia Flirts With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

Nick Jonas On Wife Priyanka Chopra's Support After 'Spaceman's Failure: ‘The Way She Loved Me Through It’

Harnaaz Sandhu Says Working With Shah Rukh Khan Will Be A Dream Come True

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Celebs Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83'

Vihan Verma Finds Portraying An Established Character Tough

Yami Gautam Reveals How She Deals With Emotionally Draining Shoots

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Speaks Up About His Recent Wedding To Radha Patil

Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Speaks Up About His Recent Wedding To Radha Patil

‘83’: Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar To Mohinder Amarnath – Here’s What They All Are Upto!

‘83’: Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar To Mohinder Amarnath – Here’s What They All Are Upto!

Tom Holland On His Funny Goof Up In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Tom Holland On His Funny Goof Up In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Jimmy Shergill: It’s Easy To Think That Actors Have It All; We All Have To Work To Earn Money

Jimmy Shergill: It’s Easy To Think That Actors Have It All; We All Have To Work To Earn Money

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

Ajith Pillai / As 83 opens to the public on Friday, here's an imaginary and fun story of what 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Kapil Dev could have been apart from playing and talking cricket.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement