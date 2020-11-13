November 13, 2020
Corona
Australian Architect Arrested By NCB In Sushant Drug Probe Case

Paul Bartel came under the agency's scanner after Agisialos Demetriades named him during interrogation.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2020
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T13:00:57+05:30

An Australian architect has been arrested in Mumbai by the anti-drugs agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, in a case linked to the alleged use and supply of drugs in Bollywood.

According to sources, Paul Bartel came under the agency's scanner after Agisialos Demetriades, brother of Gabriella Demetriades named him during interrogation.

Gabriella Demetriades is actor Arjun Rampal's partner.

Rampal arrived at the agency's Mumbai office at around 11 AM for questioning today.

On Monday, Arjun Rampal's Mumbai home was searched by the agency, following which the actor and his partners were summoned for questioning.

 

