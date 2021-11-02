Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Amit Desai On Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Issue Will Calm Down And Cool Off

Advocate Amit Desai, who represented Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant in the drugs-on-cruise case feels that the entire issue, after remining in mainstream for over a month, will eventually fade away, and cool down.

“We will comply to the bail conditions and this whole issue will continue, calm down, and cool off,” he said in an interview.

It’s been a couple of days since superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road jail. For the uninitiated, Khan was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail for over three weeks in connection to the case. Aryan Khan along two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Talking about what’s next, Desai stated, “Nothing will happen immediately now; the legal process will take its course. Aryan is home and he will probably relax and take it easy. Nine more people from the same case have procured bail after Aryan. So now, a total of 14 people have got bail in this case. Six people are still in custody.”

Desai further reveals that the rest accused might have to wait longer for bail. He explains, “Because now, the sessions court has gone into a vacation. They might have to wait for another week. If the rest don’t get bail, the NCB, under the NDPS Act, will have to start filing chargesheets in the next few months.”

The next step of the case will begin only once the complaints are filed and evidence is provided. Till then, as Desai said, “Aryan can look forward to some peace.”

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)