Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

'Radhe Shyam,' directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is an epic love drama starring Prabhas as a palmist and Pooja Hegde as his love interest.

A poster of the film. | Instagram/ @actorprabhas

2021-12-23T12:19:22+05:30
Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:19 pm

The creators of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' are planning a large fan gathering with approximately 40,000 people in attendance for the film's January release. 'Radhe Shyam,' directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is an epic love drama starring Prabhas as a palmist and Pooja as his love interest.

According to a report by News18, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' have organised a massive fan gathering in Hyderabad, where the film's theatrical trailer will be unveiled. The producers have chosen to allow up to 40,000 fans from all around the country to attend the enormous event.

“Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event," an official source confirmed.

These reports come amid a recent surge in the number of omicron cases in the country.

Telangana reported 14 additional Omicron cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Omicron variant cases to 38.

A massive set is being built on an open area outside of Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, according to reports. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is a pan-India movie shot in multiple languages.

'Radhe Shyam,' a UV Creations production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod have produced the love story, which will be released on January 14th.

Set in Europe in the 1970s, this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been extensively shot in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. 

Apart from this Prabhas has multi-lingual, pan Indian films 'AdiPurush', 'Salaar' and Deepika Padukone starrer Project-K.

