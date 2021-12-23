Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’

Music-composer SS Thaman has denied reports of him working with the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ and composing music for the theatrical trailer.

SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’
The Tollywood music-composer has composed music for three Bollywood movies.

Trending

SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T13:00:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 1:00 pm

SS Thaman, the most popular music director in Telugu films, recently took to Twitter to deny claims that he had been hired to compose music for the ‘Radhe Shyam’ theatrical trailer. 

According to reports circulating on social media, the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ hired Thaman to create the film's background music in all languages. The music composer, on the other hand, has now officially refuted it. 

 

'Radhe Shyam’, starring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is a romantic saga set in Europe. The music for the Hindi version of ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being composed by a number of different music composers. The film will be released on January 14th, 2022. Thaman is also working on Pawan Kalyan's ‘Bheemla Nayak’, which is set to be released in Sankranthi 2022.

 

Tollywood's music composer has risen to the top, consistently giving his best work for each project he undertakes. Thaman's work is admired throughout, from the songs to the background score. He composed music for three Hindi films: 'Golmaal Again,' 'Simmba,' and 'Sooryavanshi' (BGM only). 

Thaman has explained the reason why he hasn't been taking Bollywood offers in large numbers, as reported by Indiaglitz. "In Bollywood, they rope in multiple music directors for a film. Each song is sometimes composed by a different music director. And then there is a separate composer for the BGM. It's like you marry one and go in for the nuptial night with another person," he said. The music composer revealed that his wife is his biggest critic. "She trolls me without fail," he added.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Pooja Hegde Prabhas Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections

Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note For Her Parents Post Panama Paper Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Farman Haider Enjoys Playing Negative Characters More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter

Year-Ender 2021: Sidharth Malhotra To Kriti Sanon To Kartik Aaryan - Actors Who Made An OTT Debut

Year-Ender 2021: Sidharth Malhotra To Kriti Sanon To Kartik Aaryan - Actors Who Made An OTT Debut

Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement