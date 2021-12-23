SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’

SS Thaman, the most popular music director in Telugu films, recently took to Twitter to deny claims that he had been hired to compose music for the ‘Radhe Shyam’ theatrical trailer.

According to reports circulating on social media, the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ hired Thaman to create the film's background music in all languages. The music composer, on the other hand, has now officially refuted it.

I AM NOT DOING Any theatrical Trailer

Music for #radheshyam ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂ Guys !! — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 23, 2021

'Radhe Shyam’, starring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is a romantic saga set in Europe. The music for the Hindi version of ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being composed by a number of different music composers. The film will be released on January 14th, 2022. Thaman is also working on Pawan Kalyan's ‘Bheemla Nayak’, which is set to be released in Sankranthi 2022.

Tollywood's music composer has risen to the top, consistently giving his best work for each project he undertakes. Thaman's work is admired throughout, from the songs to the background score. He composed music for three Hindi films: 'Golmaal Again,' 'Simmba,' and 'Sooryavanshi' (BGM only).

Thaman has explained the reason why he hasn't been taking Bollywood offers in large numbers, as reported by Indiaglitz. "In Bollywood, they rope in multiple music directors for a film. Each song is sometimes composed by a different music director. And then there is a separate composer for the BGM. It's like you marry one and go in for the nuptial night with another person," he said. The music composer revealed that his wife is his biggest critic. "She trolls me without fail," he added.