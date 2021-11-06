Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty To Take The Cop Universe Ahead With 'Singham 3'

As per the latest reports, after ‘Sooryavanshi’, the next instalment in the cop universe created by filmmaker Rohit Shetty will feature actor Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham 3’.

Singham 3 | Instagram

2021-11-06T09:32:44+05:30
Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 9:32 am

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty joined hands on the cop drama ‘Singham’ in 2011, followed by its sequel ‘Singham Returns’, which formed the precursor to what has now culminated into a cop universe, with ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ coming in. Over the previous few years, there has been continual speculation regarding the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, but there has been no official word on the subject.

After ‘Sooryavanshi’s massive release in cinema halls this week, sources close to the cop universe confirm that ‘Singham 3’ is the next instalment in the franchise. As per a report on Pinkvilla, “‘Singham’ was set in Goa, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ which went a notch higher with the premise being set in Mumbai. And now, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set to take things to the next level as ‘Singham 3’ is set again the backdrop of terrorism with the protagonist travelling all the way to Pakistan to grab hold of terror outfits.”

In ‘Singham 3’, it’s going to be a battle royale between Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. “The story takes off from where ‘Sooryavanshi’ ended. The lion-hearted cop will be off to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to trace down the head of terror outfits, who have an eye to destroy India from the world map,” the source added while talking to the web portal.

Aside from Ajay Devgn, the two other officers, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, are also slated to appear in ‘Singham 3’, though specifics are still unknown. In the coming weeks, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will make an official statement about ‘Singham 3’. The film will begin production in the fourth quarter of 2022, tentatively in November, when Ajay Devgn completes his current slate of films. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will also complete work on his comedy caper ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh before overseeing his production with Sidharth Malhotra for an OTT platform.

