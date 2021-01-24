Not Proud Of Who I Was, Seven Years Ago: Justin Bieber

Pop singer Justin Bieber says seven years ago when he was arrested for drunk driving, he was "unhappy, angry and mislead" .

Justin Bieber was arrested in 2014 for drunk driving in Miami. Looking back at the incident Bieber said he is not proud of the person he was at that point of time.

Bieber wrote alongside a picture of his arrest he posted on his Instagram handle -"7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god".

"I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," he quipped.

The "Sorry" hitmaker advised his fans to keep faith in God and treat their past as a learning experience.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you.

"Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be."

Bieber, 26, was arrested in 2014 for drag racing a yellow Lamborghini in Miami street and for failing a sobriety test. He was charged with resisting arrest, driving under influence and driving with a suspended license.

The singer didn’t have to serve jail time as he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, making a charitable donation and taking anger management classes.

