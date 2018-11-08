Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Invite Him For Their Wedding

﻿
Ahead of their wedding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence

Outlook Web Bureau 08 November 2018
The preparations and the celebrations for the big fat Bollywood wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has started with a bang. After Deepika Padukone's Nandi Puja in Bangalore, Ranveer Singh on Monday kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations with a haldi ceremony at his residence in Mumbai. Recently the couple was spotted at Sanjay  Leela Bhansali's residence, probably to invite him for the wedding.

Ranveer's one selfie with his close friend from the industry, Shanoo Sharma went viral on the internet on Monday, where the groom can be seen glowing with haldi on his cheeks and excitement on his face.

The soon to be newly wedded couple arrived at their directors' Mumbai home on Wednesday and left the place after a couple of good hours. It looked like Deepika and Ranveer were at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's abode to invite him personally to their wedding which is going to take place on November 14th and 15th at Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky sense of style was seen dressed up in mint green kurta with gold detailing. To add more to his individualistic sense of dressing, Ranveer wore a pair of white sneakers and golden glasses. While Deepika was seen dressed up in a rather casual manner in denims and white long shirt.

Deepika’s pre-wedding celebration started last week when she was seen wearing orange salwar suit doing the puja. The bride to be looked absolutely gorgeous and was  glowing with love. After an intimate wedding in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer Singh will have a grand bash for all their B-Town buddies in Mumbai on December 1.

